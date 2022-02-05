3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $320,000

WELCOME HOME!! This home is gorgeous, charming, well maintained and offers Open Concept living. The stunning Kitchen is open to the Dining Area and Great Room which has Vaulted Ceilings. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights and tiled backsplash. Beautiful wood floors throughout except the bathrooms and laundry room are tiled. The primary bedroom is private and has a lovely primary bath with TWO spacious walk-in closets and a large tiled shower with bench. The two secondary bedrooms share a hallway and bath with dual sinks. The covered back deck has a ceiling fan and is perfect for relaxing or outdoor entertaining. This home sits a level lot and has a fenced back yard. Two car garage with extra parking. HURRY - you don't want to miss this opportunity to live in the awesome Castlegate community!!