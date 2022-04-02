Brand new spacious 2 story home. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with an office. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice vinyl plank flooring on main floor and bathrooms. Wood deck over looks large yard approx 1/2 acre. No HOA! Come see this gem today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $319,900
