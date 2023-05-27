3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath beautifully modern home in Hidden Lakes. Warm and inviting entry leads into open concept living. Immaculate kept home with many updates. Beautiful white cabinet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island with bar seating, and backsplash. Spacious primary suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk in closet. Upstairs loft great for flex space as an office or second living room. Entertainment sized backyard offers a covered porch, a firepit, and is fully fenced. Neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to I-77 & I-40, Downtown Statesville, Lake Norman State Park, dining, shopping & entertainment.