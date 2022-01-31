Welcome to Hidden Lakes community!! ...Pretty good location in the Statesville/Troutman area! Just minutes from downtown Troutman, as well as dining, shopping, and area parks in Statesville, better than new, just 1 year old, fenced back yard, you won't find a lot like this one without paying premium fees!! Great house with 3 beds / 2.5 baths, open floor plan! Large inviting great room, perfect size kitchen, dining area, powder room, upstairs offers large master with walk in closet, 2 more spacious rooms, 2 full baths, dual sink vanity, smooth ceilings, extra closet in laundry room, garage completely insulated, come and enjoy this huge fenced back yard with friends and family, community offers outside pool, club house and more !!!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $319,000
