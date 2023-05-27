1437 SF - 3 BR 2 BA Ranch - Pictures listed are similar to finished home. Date of completion approx. 7/15/2023. Short ride to Hwy I-40 - Approximately 6 miles - Upgraded soft close white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank throughout, vaulted ceiling in the den, large walk-in master closet, walk-in kitchen pantry, 20 x 20 Double car garage with pull down stairs for extra storage space and with no steps to enter the house, 18 x 5 Covered front porch, 10 x 10 covered back porch, upgraded trim package on baseboards, windows and doors, large shower stall in master bath with free standing 60" bathroom vanity, shower/tub combo in 2nd bath with free standing single 30" vanity, black matte hardware on cabinets and doors, ceiling fans in all rooms, concrete driveway. Lot is .35 acre. Wooded lot. County water and sewer septic.