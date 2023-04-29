- Close to Troutman, I-40, Larkin Golf Course and more. - Sellers are offering a one year warranty. - Open floor-plan with upgraded kitchen featuring granite and stainless refrigerator to convey. - Low maintenance home featuring a SOLAR SYSTEM for lower electric utility costs. (Solar system is paid-off, no lien, and conveys). - Privacy fence on both sides of the back yard with a patio and view of woods past the beautifully maintained lawn. - Huge primary suite with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub/separate shower and double vanities. - Laundry room on upper level with the bedrooms so no carrying laundry up and down stairs - with washer and dryer to convey. - Two car garage with custom flooring and metal cabinets to convey, as well as fitness rack if desired. - Move in ready home with sellers who can be flexible on closing dates.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $315,000
