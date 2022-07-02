3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $314,750

Better than new construction. Great one level living. This move in ready ranch style home was built in 2021 and attention to detail definitely shows. Cathedral ceiling in great room with ceiling fan. The Kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite countertops, pendant lighting, SS appliances, and breakfast bar. Linen closets in both bathrooms. Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets and master bath with dual vanities. Lots of storage space. Enjoy your mornings out on your covered front porch and your evenings bar-b-queuing on your rear patio. HVAC has 12 year warranty. Great family neighborhood close to shopping, I-77; schools and restaurants. Don't miss out on this beauty.