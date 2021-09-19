Picture perfect ranch home located in West Iredell on nearly ten acres. This three bedroom, two full bathroom home has original hardwood floors that span the main living room area, kitchen and bedrooms. This lot offers many possibilities with an attached two car garage as well as a large detached workshop on site. Close to interstate 40 and airport. Home is being sold "AS-IS." Seller is not aware of any issues but is not willing to make any repairs. There are currently no kitchen appliances in the home. No survey on file.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $305,000
