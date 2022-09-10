3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000

Cul-de-sac location tucked away in the friendly Davidson Woods neighborhood! This nearly new home on .60 acres is a perfect place for anyone looking for peace and quiet in a country atmosphere, a community where neighbors watch out for each other yet allow privacy and personal space with NO HOA! The inviting and spacious floor plan offers an open living room, dining and kitchen. The WOW kitchen features a center island, recessed lighting, stainless appliances, beautiful upgraded white craftsman cabinets with soft close and dovetailed corners. On one side of the house is the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and bathroom with shower and two basin vanity. The other end of the house has two additional bedrooms (one is extra large!) and a full bath with shower/tub combo. Other details include 30 year architectural roof shingles plus energy efficient doors and windows. Iredell county taxes, close to Troutman with Statesville address. Seller purchased home new in Aug. 2019.