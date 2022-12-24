3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000

Welcome Home! Breathtaking views! Exterior Coastal Sage color and truly magnificent views right in the backyard of this home are incredible! This upgraded home features white/cream cabinets, granite, 9 FOOT CEILINGS, upgraded light fixtures with battery operated/motion sensor lights underneath the cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, upgraded kitchen faucet that highlights "blue" for cold, "red" for hot water. Front and backdoors have keypads, Google nest thermostat, and upgraded alarm system. Seller has added a great kitchen center island to remain, with cutting board style countertop. Enjoy your time and space in the morning room with lots of windows!!