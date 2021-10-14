 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $30,000

ATTENTION all INVESTORS, DIY HOME IMPROVERS and REHAB ENTHUSIASTS....don't miss this opportunity! The home needs TOTAL renovation ...priced accordingly. Home is sold "AS-IS". The adjoining 0.35 are lot parcel # 4734131343.000 is included in the sale. Sale is subject to court approval.

