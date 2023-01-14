Seller is motivated!!! Make an offer! You are home! This is one you don't want to miss. This cute ranch-style home is only 5 years old and delivers great convenience to all major highways and is close to shopping, entertainment and more. It features three bedrooms and two bath with an open floor plan, electric fireplace, huge outside patio and vinyl fenced in backyard for privacy that is perfect when entertaining/grilling and enjoying time with those you love. You'll love the primary bedroom that is spacious with a large garden tub in the bathroom for relaxing in after a long day. There is also a huge shed with double barn doors and shelving for extra storage that is being conveyed with the property (retails for $6000) Come and take a look at this beautiful home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,997
