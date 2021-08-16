 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,995

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,995

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,995

Move in condition! 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a 1/2 acre lot in the North Iredell area. Home offers a large living room with cathedral ceiling, kitchen with lots of cabinets & breakfast area, wood floors in formal dining room, spacious bedrooms, deck, fenced back yard, full brick exterior, two car garage & more. Wonderful screened in back porch perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful back yard. Priced to sell. Won't last long! Book your showing now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert