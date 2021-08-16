3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,995

Move in condition! 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a 1/2 acre lot in the North Iredell area. Home offers a large living room with cathedral ceiling, kitchen with lots of cabinets & breakfast area, wood floors in formal dining room, spacious bedrooms, deck, fenced back yard, full brick exterior, two car garage & more. Wonderful screened in back porch perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful back yard. Priced to sell. Won't last long! Book your showing now!