3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,900

Great new construction home on .74 Acres! This 3Bd/1.5 bath new build will have Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counter tops and a peninsula in the kitchen. White shaker cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting and rear deck. This home will not last long! Drive-by is welcome until showings begin Sept 30th due to current construction stage. Welcome Home! Photos are representative of final product.

