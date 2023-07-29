Proposed new construction, offered by Value Build Homes. Established neighborhood conveniently located. Gently sloping lot offers the option to place this home on a crawl space or full basement. This beautifully designed one-story floor plan provides 1,272 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has an excellent layout with an open floor plan design. Inside this home, you’ll find all the luxuries you would expect from a custom home but at an affordable price with plenty of available options. This is NOT a modular home, it is a 100% stick-built home. Numerous options for the interior and exterior such as stone, brick, decking, garage, and more. Customize the layout to fit your needs. Welcome Home!
