3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,000

Better than new construction! This move-in ready 1 story home was just built in late 2020 & is conveniently located close to shopping, schools, dining & entertainment. From the stunning exterior stonework to the meticulously maintained interior, you will fall in love w/ all the custom craftsmanship both inside & out. This home boasts an open floor plan w/ soaring cathedral ceilings in the main living area & lots of natural light overlooking the private yard. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, a farmhouse sink & stainless appliances. The laundry room has cabinetry, shelving and plenty of storage to use as a drop-zone. The primary owner’s retreat features a large walk-in closet, spacious bath w/ a double vanity, oversized walk-in shower & tile floors. 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath w/ granite counters & tile floors. Enjoy morning sunrises on the front porch or back deck. Situated on .5 acres, this home provides endless privacy. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR!

