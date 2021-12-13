3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $295,000

****Updated with interior pictures**** Ready to move-in 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom module home located in Statesville. Homes features primary bedroom with 2 walk-in closets along with a built in vanity. Open floor plan for entertaining. This home has a unfinished second floor with electrical ran along with a water line however septic is only permitted for 3 bedroom. Large lot that backs to the woods. Property lines are marked by metal stakes.