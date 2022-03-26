You will appreciate this beautiful home and all if has to offer. Entering in through the foyer, you are welcomed by an open floor plan which includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. This well appointed kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. This home has a split floorplan giving privacy to the primary suite. The primary bath features dual vanities, a massive walk in closet, a large glass shower and separate water closet. Out back you will enjoy a relaxing screened porch complete with a ceiling fan. This newly developed neighborhood has a club house and community pool. Come and schedule a tour of your new home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…