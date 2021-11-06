3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $295,000

Coming Soon... Looking for a new construction, but don't have 1-2 years to wait on building? Look no further! This new construction home is packed with features and sits on over an acre. Minutes to downtown Troutman or Lake Access, but still outside of city limits - so no city taxes! This home boasts an open floor plan, with waterproof laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, an oversized kitchen island, large laundry room, and a beautiful master suite equipped with his and her vanities. The gorgeous tile in both of the bathrooms and laundry room gives the home a custom feel. Hitting the market soon, don't miss your opportunity to own this exquisite new construction home.