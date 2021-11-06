Coming Soon... Looking for a new construction, but don't have 1-2 years to wait on building? Look no further! This new construction home is packed with features and sits on over an acre. Minutes to downtown Troutman or Lake Access, but still outside of city limits - so no city taxes! This home boasts an open floor plan, with waterproof laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, an oversized kitchen island, large laundry room, and a beautiful master suite equipped with his and her vanities. The gorgeous tile in both of the bathrooms and laundry room gives the home a custom feel. Hitting the market soon, don't miss your opportunity to own this exquisite new construction home.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
- Updated
The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
OLIN--North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard on Tuesday night to claim the 3A Western Regional championship and advance to Saturday's 3A state f…
North Iredell captures regional volleyball championship, advances to 3A state title match (with video)
- Updated
OLIN—In front of a packed house at North Iredell on Tuesday night, the Raider volleyball team punched its ticket to Raleigh.