3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,900

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house. Offers the best of country living and it’s still convenient to town located in North Iredell district with low County taxes. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living/kitchen. Covered porches front and rear and Over sized garage. Convenient to I77, I40.

