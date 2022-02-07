 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,900

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fairmont Fields. Fantastic open floor plan with a split concept for the bedrooms. Updated kitchen counter tops and laminate tile flooring in the living room, dining area and secondary bedroom; New spacious 16x24 trex deck that leads out to a fenced in back yard with storage building; Garage has a built in loft that allows for extra storage; Home has a new HVAC system installed in 2020 and a newly incapsulated crawl space; So many reasons to make this your new home sweet home; Schedule your apt today!!

