 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

If you are looking for PRIVACY...look no further. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with an attached garage ready for your buyers to move into. Minutes from I-40 and yet still tucked away for seclusion. New carpet in bedrooms and living room. New tile in Kitchen, Dining room and primary bathroom. New 12x16 deck. New Insulation in crawlspace, and new paint throughout the whole house. You don't want to miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert