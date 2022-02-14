3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

If you are looking for PRIVACY...look no further. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with an attached garage ready for your buyers to move into. Minutes from I-40 and yet still tucked away for seclusion. New carpet in bedrooms and living room. New tile in Kitchen, Dining room and primary bathroom. New 12x16 deck. New Insulation in crawlspace, and new paint throughout the whole house. You don't want to miss this one!