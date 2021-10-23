3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

This New Construction is ready to move in. Sitting on a .74 lot in highly desirable Cool Spring. 3 bedroom 2 full bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Laundry room right off kitchen with a pantry. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and microwave. Also has an eat on bar. Luxury vinyl flooring all thruout the home. Cathedral ceiling in great room. Master bedroom has 2 closets, one a walk in. There is a wood deck in back overlooking the nice back yard. Front porch. Garage, shower, and crawl space doors are coming soon. Your buyers will love this home. To be professionally measured. Listing agent is related to seller.