New Construction Ranch home on cul-de-sac lot in Sharon Trace. .79 ACRE LOT at end of street. Small neighborhood with no HOA. Quiet country setting. Completion date approximately Sept. 15,2021. Open plan with split bedrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with island (cabinets and counter tops should be installed in August). Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Craftsman-styled trim. 16' x 12' deck overlooking private backyard. Stained wood exterior compliments for a charming "Farmhouse" exterior. Located just a few miles from I-40! Close to Lake Lookout. Finished 2-Car attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
- Updated
On Wednesday, the House voted unanimously to pass S35, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell), Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson), and Sen.…
April 16, 2021. Statesville hosted Monroe in the first round of the football state playoffs that night. It ended with a 47-21 loss for the Gre…
- Updated
Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
- Updated
‘John Lewis was a good man!”
Principal Jonathan Nicastro walked into the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Dimishi Long to present her with her “Teacher of the Year’’ award…
I know that there is not a person reading my editorial that isn’t sick and tired of hearing about COVID-19. I get it. We all feel that way but…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…