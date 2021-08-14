 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

New Construction Ranch home on cul-de-sac lot in Sharon Trace. .79 ACRE LOT at end of street. Small neighborhood with no HOA. Quiet country setting. Completion date approximately Sept. 15,2021. Open plan with split bedrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with island (cabinets and counter tops should be installed in August). Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Craftsman-styled trim. 16' x 12' deck overlooking private backyard. Stained wood exterior compliments for a charming "Farmhouse" exterior. Located just a few miles from I-40! Close to Lake Lookout. Finished 2-Car attached garage.

