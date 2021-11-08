3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $286,000

An elegant newly remodeled and renovated end-unit Condo, close to the heart of Statesville. Walking in the front door, you'll notice new kitchen cabinets and the beautiful plank vinyl tile flooring throughout the upstairs. Downstairs is a fully finished basement, with a great room or bedroom, office, and private bath. The basement has a separate entrance that leads to a private back patio. This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is just waiting for you!