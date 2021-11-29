This is a beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the lovely Fairmount Fields neighborhood. This home boasts 9ft ceilings throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room, an open concept floorplan, gas fireplace, private master bedroom with walk in closet, laundry area, kitchen, dining room, 2 car garage, back deck, large level fenced in back yard, covered front porch, utility shed, and paved driveway. This lovely home is move in ready just in time for the Holidays!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000
