 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000

This is a beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the lovely Fairmount Fields neighborhood. This home boasts 9ft ceilings throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room, an open concept floorplan, gas fireplace, private master bedroom with walk in closet, laundry area, kitchen, dining room, 2 car garage, back deck, large level fenced in back yard, covered front porch, utility shed, and paved driveway. This lovely home is move in ready just in time for the Holidays!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert