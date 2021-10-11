3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000

Quiet neighborhood with NO HOA, just over 1/2 acre lot with fenced in back yard perfect for kids or pets to play. Located at the end of a cul de sac, surrounded by trees on 3 sides, creating privacy for the large back yard with multi level decks great for hosting a BBQ or enjoying a quiet nice under the stars. Close to Hwy 40 and Hwy 77 but a quiet low traffic street. Measurements per tax info. Home features a covered rocking chair front porch with 2 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. Through the garage entrance is the laundry room that doubles as a mud room. The primary suite, primary bath are located upstairs for added privacy. Also upstairs is a loft currently being used as a home office/ workout room. Easy access to attic storage. And a walk out basement on the side yard, also in a fenced in area.