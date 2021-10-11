Quiet neighborhood with NO HOA, just over 1/2 acre lot with fenced in back yard perfect for kids or pets to play. Located at the end of a cul de sac, surrounded by trees on 3 sides, creating privacy for the large back yard with multi level decks great for hosting a BBQ or enjoying a quiet nice under the stars. Close to Hwy 40 and Hwy 77 but a quiet low traffic street. Measurements per tax info. Home features a covered rocking chair front porch with 2 spacious bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. Through the garage entrance is the laundry room that doubles as a mud room. The primary suite, primary bath are located upstairs for added privacy. Also upstairs is a loft currently being used as a home office/ workout room. Easy access to attic storage. And a walk out basement on the side yard, also in a fenced in area.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
A child's body was secretly buried in Iredell County. High Point police have charged two people with concealing the death.
- Updated
The baby boy was born in September in High Point
- Updated
A Taylorsville woman is behind bars after the collaborative efforts of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department …
- Updated
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge.
- Updated
Good neighbors helped save a Statesville man’s home from sustaining more damage and possibly saved his and his father’s lives Tuesday.
Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown …
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise funds needed to build a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
A little bit of quiet and plenty of space to work is what the Upper Room in Statesville offers as it opened up its co-work space with a ribbon…