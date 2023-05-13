Update: The seller is willing to offer a credit ($10,000) to install a new privacy fence. The shed (21"x12") will be transferred at no cost. The Welcome to this charming manufactured home! It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It can be a perfect first-time home or investment property. The yard offers plenty of privacy, making it the perfect spot for family gatherings. The Home warranty will be provided by the seller. The deck is new. No HOA!. Call today to schedule a tour, as this home will not last! Showings are by APPOINTMENT ONLY, as the home is owner occupied.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell-Statesville Schools recognize its best at the 2023-2024 Employees of the Year Recognition and Celebration Luncheon
Surprised, humbled, as well as satisfied were some of the emotions expressed as the hard work of Iredell-Statesville Schools' best and brighte…
A sheriff’s office K-9 tracked a breaking and entering suspect for a quarter mile in Statesville, authorities say.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 28-May 3.
An AK-47 style pistol was seized and Statesville man was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The N.C. Highway patrol has identified the two teenagers who died Monday when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by a stolen car o…