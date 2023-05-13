Update: The seller is willing to offer a credit ($10,000) to install a new privacy fence. The shed (21"x12") will be transferred at no cost. The Welcome to this charming manufactured home! It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It can be a perfect first-time home or investment property. The yard offers plenty of privacy, making it the perfect spot for family gatherings. The Home warranty will be provided by the seller. The deck is new. No HOA!. Call today to schedule a tour, as this home will not last! Showings are by APPOINTMENT ONLY, as the home is owner occupied.