Welcome home to this beautiful, rural and immaculately kept home! Boasting more than 1.8 acres of land with an extra large driveway with enough room to park several cars, an RV AND a tractor trailer! Inside you will find amazing living space in the open floorplan and spacious bedrooms! Seller has kept the property in excellent condition and has been the only owner since it was built in 2004. This property is so close to the Davie County line, you can choose your shopping preference of Winston-Salem or Statesville! Both buildings on the property have electric and lighting. The property comes with a generator AND the generator hookup that has already been installed! Septic system was pumped in 2020 and the heat pump with smart thermostat was installed in 2017. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!! It's not going to last long!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $279,999
