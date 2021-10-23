3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $279,900

Stunning, meticulously maintained and ready for you to make your HOME! Once you enter through the beautiful glass front door, you'll be wowed by all the custom details! Great Room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and lots of natural light opens to Kitchen and spacious Dining Area. Kitchen has recessed lighting, tile backsplash, granite countertops, white cabinets & stainless appliances. Primary bedroom with GORGEOUS custom bath with dual sinks, luxurious tiled walk in shower, large soaking tub & huge closet is a private oasis! Two secondary bedrooms share second full bath with tiled shower/tub combo. Wood floors throughout and tile in bathrooms. Home sits on a nice, level lot with a covered back porch with ceiling fan, perfect for outdoor entertaining! 2 car garage and oversized driveway. This home is a must-see! BACK ON MARKET due to no fault of seller no inspections preformed. OFFERS DUE BY 3PM 10/20/2021.