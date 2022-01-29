 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $275,000

Like New 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch on nearly 1/2 an acre! Split bedroom floor plan. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite. Living room with ample space open to dining area great for entertaining. Kitchen full of cabinets provide plenty of storage. Two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. Enjoy evenings on the covered front porch or grilling on the back deck overlooking the large back yard.

