3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $270,000

****Back on the market with no fault to the seller**** Ready to move-in 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom modular home located in Statesville. Homes features primary bedroom with 2 walk-in closets along with a built in vanity. Home features formal dinning room adjacent to the kitchen with open floor plan for entertaining. Large lot that backs to the woods. Property lines are marked by metal stakes. Seller is willing to give a $5,000 credit towards painting or updated flooring. Please note this is a modular home.