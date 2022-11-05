3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $269,900

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 baths house in Statesville. Open floor plan New construction, Porch and Deck, Free standard back splash in master bathroom. Back splash in the kitchen, New appliances. Newly completed home that is move in ready! Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction. This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury flooring. The spacious kitchen boasts nice cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in you large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home.