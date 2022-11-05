 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $269,900

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 baths house in Statesville. Open floor plan New construction, Porch and Deck, Free standard back splash in master bathroom. Back splash in the kitchen, New appliances. Newly completed home that is move in ready! Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction. This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury flooring. The spacious kitchen boasts nice cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in you large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home.

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

