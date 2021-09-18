Welcome home to this beautiful like new end unit townhome. Built in 2019 this home has been gently lived in. Master on the main with dual sinks in master bath and walk in closet on main level. Beautiful open floor plan, great for entertaining, big kitchen island is the main attraction with plenty of seating. Whirlpool SS appliances, refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Community Pool with in walking distance. Step upstairs to view the sizable loft area, full bathroom, two bedrooms and bonus room that can be used as an office, playroom, study, or even an additional bedroom. All rooms are prewired for ceiling fans but not installed. Home comes with custom blinds through out. One car garage with parking for two more cars. Larkin Golf Club amenities include Tennis Courts, Pools, playground and MORE.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $269,000
