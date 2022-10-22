3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $269,000

Check out this rare find! Brand newly constructed, adorable ranch style home with NO HOA nestled on a 1 acre lot and boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, exuding style and personality with rocking chair front porch, Eat-in Kitchen with Granite and Stainless appliances plus ample Breakfast Bar, you will love the open feel through cathedral heights in the Living area! 1-Car Carport Included! Septic tank is new as well. It will be gone in a blink! Don’t miss it! This home qualifies for USDA financing!