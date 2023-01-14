3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $260,000

***NEW CONSTRUCTION PROPOSED COMPLETION IN FEBRUARY***Priced slightly below neighboring homes, yet boasting some of the best property features found in new home builds. Plenty of natural light flow throughout the open and airy living room and kitchen. Stunning Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring will flow throughout the home, Designer backsplash, countertops and bathrooms!! Tankless water heater.. This masterful design uniquely embodies both affordable luxury and sought-after modern features. If your seeking to find the perfect home, this home is calling your name. The photos are for marketing purposes only!! The images are true images of the floorplan but product and color selections may differ. Home is currently under construction, do not visit site without an agent!!! 1200 & 1206 Goldsboro are for sale, same plan