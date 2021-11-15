 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $260,000

Brick ranch with unfinished basement on almost 2 acres!! Zoned General Business, but has been used as residential since construction. Huge lot with endless possibilities! Would be great for a home based business! Huge concrete slab ready to build a garage/workshop and multiple shed/workplace areas on the property. Current tenant/business paying $1,500 a month. Tenant/business would like to continue the lease, if possible.

