BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED HOME INSIDE AND OUT. Brand New Construction 3/2 Ranch Home featuring luxury vinyl plank flooring and 9 ft. ceilings on .16 acre lot. The kitchen is equipped with Pot Filler, Stainless Steel Appliances, Carrara Marble Countertops, Tile Backsplash and 36" White Kitchen Cabinets. Primary Bathroom features ceramic tile floors, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, separate shower with Ceramic wall tiles and premium finishes. Guest bathroom is detailed with similar features. Oversized laundry room is a plus. Attached One Car Garage. Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. They don't build them like this - Builder proves great quality construction, and uses quality finishes to make the house your home! SS APPLIANCES - FRIDGE/DISHWASHER/RANGE/MICROWAVE - ARE INCLUDED. Photos are representative and virtually staged only. Additional photos to be uploaded by July 10th. Home is near completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $260,000
