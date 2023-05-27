**COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION ** This home is boasting some of the best property features found in new home builds. Plenty of natural light flows throughout the open and airy living room and kitchen. Stunning Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring flow throughout the home, Designer backsplash, countertops, smart appliances, and a POT FILLER over the stove!! The Grandeur Owner Bath with Tile surround tub & shower w/waterproof TV. Tankless water heater.. This masterful design uniquely embodies both affordable luxury and sought-after modern features. If you're seeking to find the perfect home, this home is calling your name. THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE!!(Completed April 2023)
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a string of violent acts in and around Statesville High School took place this year, the community asked the Iredell-Statesville School B…
An 18-year-old is facing multiple drug charges following a search of a home on Oak Grove Road in Statesville. Three guns and more than a pound…
A 20-year-old Statesville man was arrested on a rape charge Monday connected to an investigation that began in January.
Alzheimer’s may be robbing Gary Sherrill of a lot of his memories but it hasn’t taken away one important aspect of his life—his love of sports…
A motorcyclist is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.