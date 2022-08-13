 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $255,000

Spacious, open floor plan home in a beautiful country setting ready for it's new owners! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large walk-in pantry, and an office with a closet which could be used as a fourth bedroom. Fresh neutral paint throughout, new flooring in bedrooms and throughout living area.

