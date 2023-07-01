Beautiful end unit townhome in the coveted Vintage Place Townhomes. This beautiful residence boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous wide plank LVP flooring, blending style and functionality seamlessly. Upon entry, a convenient drop zone welcomes you, providing an organized space for your belongings. The breakfast nook, highlighted by a bay window, offers a cozy spot for meals and morning coffee. Kitchen features stainless and black appliances, complemented by a double door pantry for ample storage. The primary bedroom impresses with cathedral ceilings, providing a spacious and serene retreat. The en-suite bathroom features double vanity sinks. Two additional guest bedrooms offer versatility for guests or a home office. Outside, the patio includes pergola, providing an inviting setting for entertaining and relaxation. Schedule a showing today and embrace the charm of this remarkable townhome!