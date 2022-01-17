3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000

RARE FIND .... popular Queens Crest Townhome (not condo) complex. Well maintained one owner home built by Chris Davidson Builders and one of the last two units built in complex. Foyer entry leads into spacious open greatroom w/vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace. Attractive wood (floating) floors in greatroom,foyer, & hallway.Tile floors in baths & kitchen.Wide eat-in bar between dining room & kitchen.Custom kitchen cabinets, h granite countertops,refrigerator with ice maker,lighted pantry, laundry (washer & electric dryer remain) w/ cabinets above, plus additional storage closet.Hallway from kitchen leads to double garage w/2 garage doors plus attached storage cabinets. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom offers tray ceiling, ceiling fan w/remote, walk-in closet. Private master bath has white cabinetry, shower, built-in vanity, large storage cabinet. Big sunroom w/access to back patio. Secondary bedrooms nice size w/closets. Hall bath has tub/shower combination and cabinet sink.