3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $249,000

New construction in Statesville that's move-in ready for a primary residence or investment property. 3BD/2.5 BA two-story home with an open floor plan and durable LVP flooring throughout. A beautiful white kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. All bathrooms have LVP flooring, granite countertops, and elongated comfort-height toilets. Exterior highlights include architectural shingles, vinyl siding, a concrete driveway, deck on the side of the house for easy grilling. The location is just minutes from shopping and dining destinations and easy interstate access. No HOA.

