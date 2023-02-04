Brand New Construction in Statesville, NC - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! Step into luxury with this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom new build in the heart of Statesville. With an open floor plan and modern design, this home is perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a night in. The spacious kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. Each bedroom features plenty of natural light, plush carpeting and ample closet space. The primary suite is the perfect retreat. You'll love spending time in the backyard, perfect for barbecues and summer gatherings. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a brand new home in one of Statesville's most sought after neighborhoods. Schedule a showing today and make this house your forever home!