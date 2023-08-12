**COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION ** This home is boasting some of the best property features found in new home builds. Plenty of natural light flows throughout the open and airy living room and kitchen. Stunning Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring flow throughout the home, Designer backsplash, countertops, smart appliances, and a POT FILLER over the stove!! The Grandeur Owner Bath with Tile surround tub & shower w/waterproof TV. Tankless water heater.. This masterful design uniquely embodies both affordable luxury and sought-after modern features. If you're seeking to find the perfect home, this home is calling your name. THIS ONE IS A MUST-SEE!!(Completed April 2023)
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $248,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
City crews were clearing at least two toppled trees and restoring power to the downtown Statesville area on Monday following a powerful thunde…
Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
North Iredell’s stadium underwent a makeover this summer. New track. New football field.
Two Wilkes County firefighters dead of gunshot wounds. SBI and Wilkes County deputies investigating.
A Wilkes County woman was shot and killed Wednesday, and a man linked to her death shot and killed himself, authorities said Thursday. The man…
Taylor Loyd was greeted as a celebrity Sunday.