 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,900

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,900

COME HOME to this BRAND NEW beautiful ranch with 3 br and 2 full baths. The master suite features a walk in closet, tons of light and its own private bath, your private getaway. High ceilings throughout make this spacious home feel even bigger and the open plan in the kitchen, dining and family room make this a great home for your family and friends to gather. The kitchen features an island and 42" cabinets. The expansive rear deck overlooks a small stream. Sit on the covered front porch and say hi to your neighbors as they stroll by. Five minute walk into DT Statesville Shops and Restaurants. No HOA. Full vinyl siding and a 30 yr architectural roof make this an easy home to take care of. P.S. Luxury vinyl plank, granite counters, tile backsplash, 9' Ceilings throughout, stainless steel appliances. Home is ready for you to move in. (Mirrors,shelves and hardware install on 6/28)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert