3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $245,000

Stylish Stateville home that's move-in ready. 3BD/2.5 BA two-story home with an open floor plan and durable LVP flooring throughout. A beautiful white kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. All bathrooms have LVP flooring, granite countertops, and elongated comfort-height toilets. Exterior highlights include vinyl siding, architectural shingles, a concrete driveway, and a side deck for easy grilling. Nice corner lot in a great location, minutes from shopping, dining, and golfing. No HOA. Professional photos will be taken after CO is issued and the final cleaning is done; these photos represent the type and quality of finishes used by the builder; colors, finishes, and appliances may vary.