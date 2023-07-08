Weekend Deal: the seller is offering $8,000 in closing costs for any contract that gets done by this weekend!!! Amazing New build in Statesville only 5 minutes away from Downtown Statesville and 3 minutes from Hwy 77!! Some features this home has are soft close cabinets, cased windows, and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms!! G/E appliances throughout This home has LVP flooring throughout the main living area and bathrooms as well as padded carpet in all bedrooms!! Has a 10X12 walkout back deck and a huge amount of storage space in the crawl with an oversized crawl door! If your looking for a new build for under $300k in a great location look no further!! The seller is offering $5,000 in closing costs anytime after this weekend