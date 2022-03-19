 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

Check it out! This brand new spacious home is sure to please!! It even has TWO living areas for you to spread out in!! The kitchen has beautiful white alabaster cabinetry, grayish/bronze laminate counter tops, a handy island, new stainless appliances and a big walk in pantry off the laundry! The master suite's private bathroom has an oversized shower, separate soaking tub, double sink vanity and large walk-in shower. Upgraded finishes such as 2 panel & ceramic sinks, 2 inch blinds fixtures. Close to I77 and convenient to shopping; yet has a country feel. No HOA! Builder warranty for new owner to be provided **Images are representative of layout and not finishes**

