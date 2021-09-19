 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

Lovely home remodeled in 2019 located in Historic District of Statesville! Main bath has large soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Conveniently located in walking distance of downtown. Agent is owner.

